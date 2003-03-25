NBC Enterprises ups O'Boyle

NBC Enterprises has named Sean O'Boyle to the newly created

position of senior vice president and national syndication-sales manager, said

Barry Wallach, executive VP of NBC Enterprises, to whom he will

report.

He will be based in New York.

O'Boyle will head up all broadcast-syndication sales while Wallach continues

to be in charge of sales, research and marketing for NBC Enterprises' cable and

syndication efforts.

O'Boyle has been VP of Midwestern sales, based in Chicago, at NBC

Enterprises since September 2000.

Prior to that, he was VP of sales at Eyemark Entertainment/King

World Productions from 1996 through 2000 and Midwest regional sales manager for

Group W Productions from 1991 through 1995.