NBC Enterprises ups O'Boyle
NBC Enterprises has named Sean O'Boyle to the newly created
position of senior vice president and national syndication-sales manager, said
Barry Wallach, executive VP of NBC Enterprises, to whom he will
report.
He will be based in New York.
O'Boyle will head up all broadcast-syndication sales while Wallach continues
to be in charge of sales, research and marketing for NBC Enterprises' cable and
syndication efforts.
O'Boyle has been VP of Midwestern sales, based in Chicago, at NBC
Enterprises since September 2000.
Prior to that, he was VP of sales at Eyemark Entertainment/King
World Productions from 1996 through 2000 and Midwest regional sales manager for
Group W Productions from 1991 through 1995.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.