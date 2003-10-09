NBC Drives Further with NASCAR
NBC is expanding its prime-time coverage of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing.
Saturday’s race, the UAW-GM Quality 500, will start at 7 p.m., originating from Lowe’s Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C.
The network also will air a Sunday-night race next Labor Day weekend (Sept. 5, 2004).
"Prime-time racing represents the continuing national acceptance of NASCAR as a mainstream sport," NBC Sports president Ken Schanzer said.
