NBC dramas top ratings
NBC's three-drama lineup continues to dominate the ratings competition,
but ABC comedy My Wife and Kids continues to
impress.
NBC's The West Wing, Law & Order and Ed cleaned up
once again Wednesday night, averaging 15.8 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/16
share in adults 18 through 49 for the night, according to fast national data from
Nielsen Media Research.
Law & Order averaged 18.9 million viewers and a
7.7/20 in adults 18 through 49.
West Wing averaged 18.4 million and a 7.5/18 in
adults 18 through 49.
NBC's lone weak spot on Wednesday night continues to be at 8 p.m. with
Ed.
ABC's special one-hour sweeps episode of My Wife and Kids at 8 p.m.
EST/PST was the second-year comedy's most-watched episode ever.
My Wife and Kids averaged 14.4 million viewers and a
5.8/15 in adults 18 through 49.
Ed averaged 10.2
million viewers and a 4.0/10 in the key demo.
