NBC dramas top ratings

NBC's three-drama lineup continues to dominate the ratings competition,

but ABC comedy My Wife and Kids continues to

impress.

NBC's The West Wing, Law & Order and Ed cleaned up

once again Wednesday night, averaging 15.8 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/16

share in adults 18 through 49 for the night, according to fast national data from

Nielsen Media Research.

Law & Order averaged 18.9 million viewers and a

7.7/20 in adults 18 through 49.

West Wing averaged 18.4 million and a 7.5/18 in

adults 18 through 49.

NBC's lone weak spot on Wednesday night continues to be at 8 p.m. with

Ed.

ABC's special one-hour sweeps episode of My Wife and Kids at 8 p.m.

EST/PST was the second-year comedy's most-watched episode ever.

My Wife and Kids averaged 14.4 million viewers and a

5.8/15 in adults 18 through 49.

Ed averaged 10.2

million viewers and a 4.0/10 in the key demo.