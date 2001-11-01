NBC dramas drive ratings
Apart from those watching the World Series drama, NBC dramas drew most of
the eyeballs in Wednesday night prime time.
The West Wing polled 17.7
million viewers against the big game, with a 6.3 rating, 16 share among adults
18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers.
West Wing once again outpaced CBS's Amazing Race reality series, which drew 8.4 million viewers and a 3.6/9.
Law & Order scored 17.9
million viewers and a 6.4/17.
That topped ABC's 20/20, with 10 million viewers and 3.6/10, and CBS's replay of VH-1's Concert for New York, which drew 5.6 million viewers and a 2.5/7.
In a distant second to the World Series, NBC averaged
14.9 million viewers and a 5.5/14 to ABC's 9.6 million viewers and a 3.9/10.
Meanwhile, Bob Patterson, the ABC vehicle for Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander, was still in search of an audience, getting only 7.9 million takers and a 3.6/9. - Richard Tedesco
