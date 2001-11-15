Trending

NBC dramas dominate Wednesday prime

NBC trumped the competition in the Wednesday night ratings race, led by
its most dynamic drama duo.

The West Wing drew 19.8 million viewers and a 7.0 rating, 17 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. Law & Order followed with 20.3 million viewers and an 8.0/21.

West Wing whipped CBS's Amazing Race (9.5 million viewers; 3.8/10) and Drew Carey (10.3 million viewers; 5.0/12).

NBC averaged 17 million viewers on the night, and scored a 6.4/16 among 18-49ers.

Fox's new Bernie Mac drew 12.4 million viewers and a 5.8/14 against the first half-hour of West Wing, but Titus couldn't hold on to that lead-in, pulling 8.9 million takers and a 4.0/10 in its season premiere.

Country music icon Garth Brooks produced moribound ratings for his hour-long CBS special, drawing 8.5 million viewers and a 3.4/9 against Law & Order.
- Richard Tedesco