NBC dramas dominate Wednesday prime

NBC trumped the competition in the Wednesday night ratings race, led by

its most dynamic drama duo.

The West Wing drew 19.8 million viewers and a 7.0 rating, 17 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. Law & Order followed with 20.3 million viewers and an 8.0/21.

West Wing whipped CBS's Amazing Race (9.5 million viewers; 3.8/10) and Drew Carey (10.3 million viewers; 5.0/12).

NBC averaged 17 million viewers on the night, and scored a 6.4/16 among 18-49ers.

Fox's new Bernie Mac drew 12.4 million viewers and a 5.8/14 against the first half-hour of West Wing, but Titus couldn't hold on to that lead-in, pulling 8.9 million takers and a 4.0/10 in its season premiere.

Country music icon Garth Brooks produced moribound ratings for his hour-long CBS special, drawing 8.5 million viewers and a 3.4/9 against Law & Order.

- Richard Tedesco