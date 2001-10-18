NBC dramas dominate

The West Wing and a special Wednesday night installment of new series Law & Order: Criminal Intent led NBC to a dominant victory in all ratings areas.

NBC averaged a network-best 16.6 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/16 share in adults 18-49 on Wednesday, according to Nielsen Media Research fast-national figures. West Wing (9 p.m. ET/PT) averaged 20.4 million viewers and a 7.4/18 in adults 18-49.

Sitting in for the original series at 10 p.m., freshman Law & Order: Criminal Intent scored its biggest ratings ever, averaging 19.1 million viewers and a 6.6/17 in adults 18-49. - Joe Schlosser