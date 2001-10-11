NBC drama duo drives ratings win

NBC's West Wing and Law & Order are emerging as tag-team ratings juggernauts for the peacock.

The White House drama drew a whopping 23.2 million viewers with an 8.7 rating, 21 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. Law & Order followed with 22.1 million viewers and an 8.4/21. NBC won the night in a walk, with Ed's season premiere contributing 12 million viewers and a 4.5/13.

West Wing trumped CBS's Amazing Race, which drew 8.3 million viewers and a 3.7/9. Meanwhile, CBS rookie Wolf Lake drew 6 million viewers with a 2.3/6, once again swamped by Law & Order and ABC's 20/20, which drew 11.9 million viewers and a 4.4/11.

ABC's rookie According to Jim with Jim Belushi drew 9.6 million viewers and a 4.5/12. Drew Carey drew 11 milllion viewers and a 5.4/13. - Richard Tedesco