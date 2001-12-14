NBC dominates Thursday ratings contest

The exit of Dr. Benton on ER brought the NBC drama it's best ratings

of the season Thursday night and the finale of CBS's The Amazing Race

also scored its best numbers, too.

In the Thursday night showdown between CBS' CSI: Crime Scene

Investigation and NBC's ER, the results weren't really that

close.

ER, which featured the final episode with veteran co-star Eriq LaSalle,

averaged a season-best 28.8 million viewers and a 14.0 rating/35 share in adults

18-49.

CSI, which normally airs at 9 p.m. on Thursdays, averaged 17.1 million

viewers and a 6.4/16 in adults 18-49.

NBC's Friends also had its usual big night, averaging 23.7 million

viewers and an 11.3/31 in adults 18-40.

As for The Amazing Race, the first-year reality series ended its run

with 14 million viewers and a 6.0/15 in adults 18-49.

Amazing Race, which aired regularly on Wednesday nights, benefited from

its Survivor: Africa lead-in.

Survivor started the night for CBS averaging 18.2 million viewers and a

7.2/19 in adults 18-49.