NBC to Distribute Olympics in 4K High Dynamic Range

NBCUniversal will be offering coverage of Olympic activities during the PyeongChang, South Korea games in the new 4K High Dynamic Range higher-definition format.

The Xfinity brand of Comcast, NBCU’s parent company is the presenting sponsor of NBC’s 4K HDR coverage of the games.

“The Olympics has always been a platform for the introduction of new broadcast technology”, said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics. “The availability of 4K High Dynamic Range coverage of Olympic ceremonies and competitions through our participating multi-channel distribution partners, will be a great showcase for this emerging advancement in the quality of televised sports coverage in the United States.”

NBC did some of the 2016 Rio Games in 4K, but it used the 4K Ultra High Definition format.



“Providing the highest quality viewing experiences on the TV and across devices for the biggest and best moments in sports and entertainment has always been our top priority,” said Matthew Strauss, Executive Vice President, Xfinity Services. “The Olympics brings us together unlike any event to experience the incredible emotions and heart-pounding moments that take our breath away, and we are proud to partner with NBCUniversal to bring the Winter Games to viewers across the country in pristine 4K HDR for the first time.”

NBC Olympics will distribute the 4K HDR coverage, provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) and Japan’s NHK, to U.S. distribution partners who will individually choose how they will make the content available to their customers.

The 4K coverage will be available on delay and will include footage from the Opening Ceremony, hockey, figure skating, short track speed skating, ski jumping and snowboard competitions. Up to four event from the previous day’s competition will be available in 4K.

The 4K HDR technology displays images at over 8 million pixels, giving the picture higher resolution and expanded range of color and contrast.

“This is yet another first at an Olympic Games, and OBS is proud to continually provide and facilitate the very latest technology to its broadcast partners,” said Yiannis Exarchos, CEO, Olympic Broadcasting Services. “The performances of the best athletes in the World deserve to be captured with the best broadcast technology available.”

NBC’s primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics begins Feb. 8.