NBC Digital, Nestea Take 'CTRL'

NBC Universal Digital Studio is going forward with CTRL, an original Web series starring Arrested Development’s Tony Hale.

As is the norm for its digital productions, NBC signed on a sponsor before moving forward with the series. In the case of CTRL, the sponsor is Coca Cola, which will have its Nestea brand iced tea play a critical role in the series.

In CTRL, Hale will play a mistreated office worker that discovers he has the ability to manipulate reality via his computer after spilling Nestea on his keyboard.

CTRL is based on CTRL Z, a short film which screened at the Sundance Film Festival in 2008. The original film also starred Hale, though beverages did not play a role in the plot.

"The premiere of CTRL will expand NBC Universal's history of comedy excellence into the original digital entertainment arena,” said Cameron Death, Vice President, NBC Universal Digital Studio. “By bringing together the brand insights of Nestea, the creativity of [creator] Rob Kirbyson and the unparalleled reach of our distribution platforms, NBC Universal is once again breaking new ground with advertisers and entertainment content."

NBC will distribute CTRL on NBC.com, Hulu.com, USANetwork.com, VOD platforms and mobile and gaming devices.

There will also be a dedicated Website for the series.