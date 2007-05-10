NBC Digital Launching Heroes Web Series

NBC Digital Entertainment says it will launch an eight-episode Web series May 21 on nbc.com.

The series, Inside Heroes, goes behind the scenes of NBC's biggest hit, Heroes. Part of the goal is to keep viewers interested and engaged in the show during it summer hiatus, with episodes spaced out until the fall beginning of season two.

To that end, NBC will also offer Heroes character profiles online and will continue the online "graphic novel" version of the show, which is itself rooted in the manga Japanese graphic novel ethos.