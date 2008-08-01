Trending

NBC, Dick Wolf In Business Again

NBC placed a cast-contingent order for a pilot called Lost and Found from Chris Levinson.

Levinson, a veteran of multiple Law & Order series, is writing and executive-producing the pilot, which is a crime drama with a female lead.

Producers include Levinson, Dick Wolf, Nena Rodrigue and Peter Jankowski.

It is from NBC Universal’s Universal Media Studios and Wolf’s Wolf Films.