NBC, Dick Wolf In Business Again
By B&C Staff
NBC placed a cast-contingent order for a pilot called Lost and Found from Chris Levinson.
Levinson, a veteran of multiple Law & Order series, is writing and executive-producing the pilot, which is a crime drama with a female lead.
Producers include Levinson, Dick Wolf, Nena Rodrigue and Peter Jankowski.
It is from NBC Universal’s Universal Media Studios and Wolf’s Wolf Films.
