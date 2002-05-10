NBC denies falsifying fall schedule
NBC denied a published report Thursday that it was intentionally leaking
several different and incorrect versions of its 2002-2003 prime time lineup in
an effort to keep the press from reporting the new schedule before Monday's
official announcement.
"That is absolutely untrue," a spokeswoman for the network said. While the
network is considering numerous scenarios, at no point has there been a plan to
leak any bogus schedules to throw the press off the track, she added.
Unlike last year, however, when the network had its new schedule in place the
week before its upfront announcement, NBC executives aren't expected to finalize
the new lineup until Sunday, May 12 -- one day before its upfront presentation at
Radio City Music Hall in New York.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.