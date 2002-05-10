NBC denies falsifying fall schedule

NBC denied a published report Thursday that it was intentionally leaking

several different and incorrect versions of its 2002-2003 prime time lineup in

an effort to keep the press from reporting the new schedule before Monday's

official announcement.

"That is absolutely untrue," a spokeswoman for the network said. While the

network is considering numerous scenarios, at no point has there been a plan to

leak any bogus schedules to throw the press off the track, she added.

Unlike last year, however, when the network had its new schedule in place the

week before its upfront announcement, NBC executives aren't expected to finalize

the new lineup until Sunday, May 12 -- one day before its upfront presentation at

Radio City Music Hall in New York.