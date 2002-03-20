NBC decides not to run liquor ads

NBC is pulling back on its plan to air liquor advertising, the network said

in a statement Wednesday.

For four months, the network had been running social-responsibility

advertising related to drinking alcohol in preparation for accepting hard-liquor

advertising, which it now says it won't do.

Some members of Congress had voiced their strong opposition to the

idea -- particularly Reps. Frank Wolf (R-Va.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) -- but no

hearings have been held and no legislation has been introduced that would have

prevented NBC from running the ads.

A week ago, however, key members of both the House and Senate Commerce

Committees asked NBC to pull the plug.

The announcement came on the eve of a press conference by Mothers Against

Drunk Driving asking the networks to come up with guidelines for beer and wine

advertising that are as strict as the ones NBC had adopted for liquor ads.