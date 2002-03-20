NBC decides not to run liquor ads
NBC is pulling back on its plan to air liquor advertising, the network said
in a statement Wednesday.
For four months, the network had been running social-responsibility
advertising related to drinking alcohol in preparation for accepting hard-liquor
advertising, which it now says it won't do.
Some members of Congress had voiced their strong opposition to the
idea -- particularly Reps. Frank Wolf (R-Va.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) -- but no
hearings have been held and no legislation has been introduced that would have
prevented NBC from running the ads.
A week ago, however, key members of both the House and Senate Commerce
Committees asked NBC to pull the plug.
The announcement came on the eve of a press conference by Mothers Against
Drunk Driving asking the networks to come up with guidelines for beer and wine
advertising that are as strict as the ones NBC had adopted for liquor ads.
