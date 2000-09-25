NBC DECAMPS DEBATES
After all the differences between the candidates got sorted out, NBC has changed the script, saying it will not air the first presidential debate (Oct. 3) due to a conflict with the baseball playoffs and may possibly skip the third debate (Oct. 17) if there is a sixth game in the League Championship series. It will air the debates live on MSNBC and a tape delay for West Coast audiences. The other broadcast networks are still locked in to the debates.
