NBC Debuts Conviction on iTunes

NBC says it will offer the premiere episode of Dick Wolf’s new legal drama Conviction on Apple’s iTunes online store starting today, 10 days before the show’s March 3 broadcast premiere on the NBC network, making it the first network to offer a prime time show on the Internet before the TV.

In contrast to previous shows that NBC and competitor ABC have sold on iTunes, the Conviction download will be offered for free as part of a “multi-pronged launch effort” for the new show that will tease the iTunes offering through graphics on show promos and also promote Conviction online on iTunes as well as across various NBC Universal Web properties.

Starting March 4, episodes of Conviction will be available for purchase the day after airing at the benchmark price of $1.99 per episode, as has been the practice for other network content on iTunes.