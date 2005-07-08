NBC Deals for Deal or No Deal

NBC has acquired the rights to Deal or No Deal, a new unscripted series from Endemol USA, the producers of NBC's Fear Factor and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

NBC bought the show after ABC passed on the pilot.

No air date has been set for the series, which is based on a previous format by Endemol USA and is currently a success internationally, being broadcast in 38 countries.

Craig Plestis, NBC's senior VP, alternative programming and development, says, "This series is a proven winner that challenges contestants to overcome their own nerves in a pressure-cooker environment. There are no physical stunts or trivia questions to answer. In order to claim a fortune, the winner will essentially have to know when to say 'when.'"

"It's delivering huge numbers all around the world and we're confident in the show's ability to connect with viewers in the U.S.," says Endemol USA President David Goldberg.

The series will be executive produced by Scott St. John.