NBC crushes the competition
NBC's must-see Thursday was in full view as the much-hyped Friends
wedding episode and ER season-ender topped the ratings of all their 'Big
Four' competition combined, according to Nielsen Media Research numbers for the
night.
Friends averaged an 18.4/31 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., versus an 8.0/13 for
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation on CBS; a 4.1/7 for the first hour of a
special, DNA: The Ultimate Test, on Fox; and a 3.9/6 for ABC's Whose
Line Is It Anyway?.
From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., ER averaged a 19.8, compared with a 7.3/12
for ABC's PrimeTime Thursday and a 6.4/10 for CBS' 48
Hours.
