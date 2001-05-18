NBC crushes the competition

NBC's must-see Thursday was in full view as the much-hyped Friends

wedding episode and ER season-ender topped the ratings of all their 'Big

Four' competition combined, according to Nielsen Media Research numbers for the

night.

Friends averaged an 18.4/31 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., versus an 8.0/13 for

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation on CBS; a 4.1/7 for the first hour of a

special, DNA: The Ultimate Test, on Fox; and a 3.9/6 for ABC's Whose

Line Is It Anyway?.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., ER averaged a 19.8, compared with a 7.3/12

for ABC's PrimeTime Thursday and a 6.4/10 for CBS' 48

Hours.