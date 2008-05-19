NBC Crowns Kings

NBC is officially picking up two-hour movie/back-door pilot Kingsto series.

The move comes as little surprise, as it was already penciled into the Sunday 10 p.m. time slot for winter 2009 when NBC announced its 52-week schedule last month.

Kings is somewhat based on the story of King David, but set in a modern city under siege. It stars Christopher Egan and Ian McShane. Also in the cast are Sebastian Stan (Gossip Girl), Susanna Thompson (Once & Again) and Allison Miller (Seventeen Again).

A production of Universal Media Studios, Heroes co-executive producer Michael Green is an executive producer along with Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend) and Erwin Stoff (I Am Legend). Lawrence is also the director.

NBCU previously announced a marketing partnership with Liberty Mutual around the movie.