NBC Crowns Kings
By Ben Grossman
NBC is officially picking up two-hour movie/back-door pilot Kingsto series.
The move comes as little surprise, as it was already penciled into the Sunday 10 p.m. time slot for winter 2009 when NBC announced its 52-week schedule last month.
Kings is somewhat based on the story of King David, but set in a modern city under siege. It stars Christopher Egan and Ian McShane. Also in the cast are Sebastian Stan (Gossip Girl), Susanna Thompson (Once & Again) and Allison Miller (Seventeen Again).
A production of Universal Media Studios, Heroes co-executive producer Michael Green is an executive producer along with Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend) and Erwin Stoff (I Am Legend). Lawrence is also the director.
NBCU previously announced a marketing partnership with Liberty Mutual around the movie.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.