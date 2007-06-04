NBC Creates "Road Block" For Tiger Woods

NBC Universal is creating an 11-platform "road block" on the morning of June 14 showcasing Tiger Woods’ opening tee shot at the 2007 U.S. Open golf tournament.

Seven networks and four websites will carry the Today show’s coverage at 8 a.m. ET, which will feature Matt Lauer in New York and NBC Sports announcers Dan Hicks and Johnny Miller on site at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa.

The networks on board are NBC, USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Bravo, SciFi and Universal HD, while web coverage will be on NBC.com, NBCSports.com, MSNBC.com and CNBC.com. Promotion across all the platforms launches Monday, June 4.

The last time NBC U did something similar was in June of 2005 for the unveiling of a trailer for Universal Pictures’ King Kong.

NBC U has Lexus on board as presenting sponsor of the "road block," which kicks off NBC’s coverage of the U.S. Open June 14-17.