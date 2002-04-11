NBC, Court TV ignite Fire

NBC Enterprises and Courtroom Television Network are planning to co-produce a

series for first-run syndication.

It's a one-hour strip, entitled Trial by Fire, and it will be hosted

by former prosecutor and Court TV anchor Nancy Grace.

Slated for launch in 2003, the partners said the series is designed to bring

the real-life drama of the courtroom to the talk format.

Trial by Fire, the first joint production between

Court TV and NBC, will be distributed by NBC Enterprises Domestic Syndication.

Using exclusive footage from Court TV's library of cases, the show will be

taped in front of a studio audience and provide an in-depth look at the court

trial process.

Grace will interview key players in the cases including victims, families,

witnesses, prosecutors, defense attorneys and other experts as she analyzes the

issues and arguments in each proceeding.

Grace will continue to anchor her daily Court TV show, Trial Heat.