NBC Correspondent to Focus on Finance

NBC News has named Anne Thompson its chief financial correspondent. Thompson, who joined NBC News in 1997, will contribute in her new role to NBC Nightly News, Today and MSNBC.

"Anne is a huge asset to all of NBC News and she does a terrific job of translating complex economic issues into information that is relevant to our viewers," said NBC News President Neal Shapiro, who announced the appointment Friday.

Most recently, Thompson has reported on the increased cost of health care and its impact on the economy, alternative fuel vehicles, identity theft and the politics of the credit card industry. In addition, from a financial perspective, she covered the trials of Martha Stewart, Bernie Ebbers and Tyco.

Thompson joined NBC news in 1997. She reported on the 2000 presidential campaign. Last year, she produced a series of reports for NBC Nightly News on the recovery of the U.S. economy and health care. In a statement,

"Business reporting is not only about the numbers, it's about people and it has never been more important than it is today," said Thompson, who called financial reporting "an exciting and crucial beat to cover."