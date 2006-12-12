NBC Cooks Up Top Chef Airing

NBC is giving Bravo reality show Top Chef its first network airing, albeit not exactly a high-profile one. NBC will air an episode on Saturday night, Dec. 30, at 8 pm. ET.

The NBC slot is a re-airing of a holiday episode of the second-year show that will air on Bravo on Dec. 13.

While not a hit of the Project Runway caliber, Top Chef is a solid performer for Bravo, attracting 1.76 million viewers to its most recent original episode on Dec. 6.