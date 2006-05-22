NBC Contemplates Schedule Shuffle

NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly says he may make changes to his fall prime time schedule, with rumors swirling about the network moving Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip to Monday at 9 or 10.

"We can’t let it telescope too far from here," Reilly told B&C on Friday, after every network had made their presentations. "We have some marketing decisions to make soon."

After ABC moved Grey’s Anatomy to the Thursday 9 p.m. time slot that NBC had slated for its highly anticipated Studio 60, sources familiar with the situation say NBC is contemplating moving the Aaron Sorkin-penned show to Mondays at 9. However, those sources also say that show executives are pushing for a 10 p.m. time period.

Such a move would free up an hour for NBC on Thursdays. Options would include moving up shows previously slated for midseason, including The Apprentice or a block of comedies which could include Scrubs and rookie The Singles Table.

NBC would then have to find a new home for either rookie Heroes, scheduled for Mondays at 9, or Medium, currently slated for 10.

Reilly declined to comment on specific plans for Studio 60 but cautions that, while hopes are high for NBC’s look behind the scenes of a late-night sketch show, his fall fortunes won't necessarily rely on one asset.

"The good news is, I don’t feel like we have everything riding on one show," he said. "We have a lot of irons in the fire. Plus, I still question if Grey’s is really going to be that big of a headache."