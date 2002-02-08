Trending

NBC consolidates with Marconi

By

The NBC owned-and-operated station group will use a Marconi Corp. plc
broadband network to handle distribution for a new centralized operation the
network has installed.

The project consolidates the master-control operations of NBC's 14 O&O
stations into three regional broadcast centers in Los Angeles, Miami and New
York.

The Marconi system also has options for including corporate voice and data
traffic onto a single, multiservice network.