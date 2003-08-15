NBC comes to Papa

NBC has picked up six episodes, including the pilot, of comedy Come to Papa for midseason, the network said Friday.

The show stars comedian Tom Papa, who wrote the show based on his stand-up comedy with Greg Malins of NBC's Friends. Malins also will executive-produce.

In addition to Papa, Jennifer Aspen, Robert Patrick Benedict, Shirley Jones, Hal Linden and former Los Angeles Laker and Chicago Bull John Salley also star.

The show is produced by NBC Studios and Warner Bros. Television.