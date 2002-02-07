NBC comedies have SNL influence
NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker's New York City pedigree is really
showing in the network's comedy development for next season.
Thursday, Zucker ordered the majority of NBC's comedy pilots, and a number of
the potential series have ties to Saturday Night Live.
SNL alumni Chevy Chase, Norm MacDonald, Adam Sandler, Jon Lovitz and
longtime producer Lorne Michaels are all involved in comedy pilots.
Even late-night host Conan O'Brien is in the mix.
So far, NBC has ordered 10 comedy pilots, and the network is expected to add
two more, including a project with stand-up comedian Greg Giraldo that is to be
produced by O'Brien's studio, Conanco.
Chevy Chase is the father of three daughters in an untitled NBC Studios
project with Michaels aboard as an executive producer.
Sandler and Tim Herlihy -- who has written and produced a number of Sandler
films, including Happy Gilmore -- are teaming up on comedy Leave Me
Alone, starring Lovitz and MacDonald as disgruntled roommates.
Other comedy pilots include a family series from former WB Entertainment
president Susanne Daniels and another from Kelsey Grammer's studio at Paramount
Network TV.
