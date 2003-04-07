NBC, CNN to open Baghdad bureaus

NBC and CNN said Monday they would be opening bureaus in Baghdad --

reopening in the case of CNN -- to cover the transition to new government

following the war.

'Will it [the transition] get as much air as the war itself?' asked NBC News

Vice President Bill Wheatley, speaking to a Radio-TV News Directors Association

panel in Las Vegas. 'Probably not. That's the nature of journalism. But it will

get airtime.'

CNN has had a bureau in Baghdad for 12 years, but it was booted last month by

the Iraqi government.

The network's VP for newsgathering said it would be reopened and bolstered.

Responding to questions from the Poynter Institute's Jill Geisler, Jordan

noted that CNN's international networks take a different perspective from its

domestic ones in war coverage.

Coverage on the international nets, he said, reflect much more the view of

nations that don't favor the U.S. policy.

Jordan noted that CNN's Web site, which is sharing content and promotion with

The New York Times, is getting 50 million page views a day.

Panelist Will Wright, the head of BET News, also said that his network made

sure to give voice to 'Moslem-Americans and Arab-Americans' and 'included

opinions from ministers to Imams.' But, he added, 'it would not be fair to say

that our newscasts represent a negative view of the war,' but rather one with

more contrasting viewpoints.

Wheatley said that he and his colleagues at NBC were 'heartbroken' at the

death in Iraq of David Bloom, a reporter who was clearly hitting a peak in an

already impressive career. 'We're deeply troubled and we grieve with our staff,

but at the same time we're all cognizant that we have a war to cover.'

Victoria Clarke, assistant secretary of defense for

public affairs, also spoke from Washington by phone and said there were no

regrets regarding the Pentagon's historic program of embedding 600 reporters

with troops. 'The net results are positive,' she said.