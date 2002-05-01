NBC closes on KNTV
NBC's purchase of San Jose, Calif., affiliate KNTV(TV) in the No. 5 DMA, San
Francisco-San Jose-Oakland, closed Tuesday. It was immediately followed by the
announcement that Linda Sullivan, president and general manager at NBC's WRC-TV,
would be taking over as GM at KNTV.
Sullivan replaces Bob Franklin, who oversaw the station's recent switch from
independent status to NBC affiliation -- which Franklin's former boss, Don
Cornwell, called "the most successful affiliation switch in history."
WRC-TV has been the top-rated station in Washington, D.C., for nearly all of
Sullivan's tenure there.
