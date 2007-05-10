NBC Close To Renewing Friday Night Lights, Picking Up Four Pilots

The upfront rush is underway as NBC on Thursday was close to giving Friday Night Lights a sophomore season, and is also close to picking up four more dramas: The Bionic Woman, Life, Chuck and Journeyman.

Friday Night Lights never found big audiences with a 2.3 average rating, but was a critical darling championed by NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. Lights is from NBC Universal Television Studio and Imagine TV.

Bionic Woman is a remake of the classic hit, Life features a wrongly-jailed cop getting back on the job, Chuck is about a heroic computer nerd and Journeyman is about a time traveler who fixes past events.