NBC Close to a Deal for Victoria Beckham Reality Show

NBC is close to a deal with former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham for an upcoming reality show, a source with knowledge of negotiations confirmed on Tuesday.

The show would focus on Beckham's move to America with her husband, international soccer star David Beckham, who will be plying his trade for the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer beginning this summer.

England’s Daily Mail newspaper values the deal at $19.6 million.

The pending deal was reportedly brokered by Simon Fuller, who managed the Spice Girls, brokered David Beckham’s new soccer contract, and is behind Fox’s smash hit American Idol.

"The Americans were falling over themselves to sign Victoria up for a TV show but we had to choose the right deal for her," Fuller was quoted as saying in a British paper. "NBC won out in the end as they have really taken a shine to Vic's hilarious sense of humour [sic] and they want to capitalise [sic] on this."

An NBC spokesperson declined to comment on any pending deal.