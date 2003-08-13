NBC, Clear Channel reach Games deal
NBC has struck a deal to buy time on Clear Channel Communications Inc. radio,
outdoor and live-event properties through its Clear Channel Advantage
cross-platform marketing arm to help promote the next five Olympic Games through
2012.
The companies have done business in the past, but this deal represents the
first time NBC has used Clear Channel to promote the Olympics.
There were no details yet on the marketing strategy, but it will commence
with next summer’s Olympics, which take place in Athens, Greece, starting Aug.
13, 2004.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.