NBC, Clear Channel reach Games deal

NBC has struck a deal to buy time on Clear Channel Communications Inc. radio,
outdoor and live-event properties through its Clear Channel Advantage
cross-platform marketing arm to help promote the next five Olympic Games through
2012.

The companies have done business in the past, but this deal represents the
first time NBC has used Clear Channel to promote the Olympics.

There were no details yet on the marketing strategy, but it will commence
with next summer’s Olympics, which take place in Athens, Greece, starting Aug.
13, 2004.