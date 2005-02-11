NBC, CBS Win Thursday

In overnight returns for the eighth day of the February sweeps, the top two networks, Fox and ABC, didn't help themselves any, while CBS (tied for second in the sweeps through the first week) and NBC (in third) improved their numbers with strong showings.

CBS and NBC tied for first in the 18-49 demo Thursday night with a 6.7 rating/17 share. CBS' best performer was a new CSI at 9, which averaged a 9.2/22, the night's top show on any network.

NBC's best show was ER at 10, with a 7.9.21, although it also got a strong performance out of Apprentice (7.2/17) against CSI, with those two shows splitting the lion's share of audience at 9-10 (ABC, Fox, The WB and UPN together only managed a 6.7/15 in the time period).

Fox was second on the night with a 2.8/7 for dramas The O.C. and Point Pleasant. ABC was third with a two-hour Extreme Makeover and Prime Time.

In the battle of the netlets (The WB was two-tenths of a rating point ahead in the sweeps), UPN helped itself with a 1.7/4 for WWE: Smackdown, while The WB did itself no favors with the flick, Sugar & Spice, which only mustered a .6/1.

