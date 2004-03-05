NBC, CBS Top Thursday Ratings

Thursday night belonged to the usual suspects, with NBC showing strong in the demos and CBS leading in households.

NBC won adults 18-49 and 18-34 Thursday night with Friends, Will & Grace, The Apprentice, and Princess Diana Tapes, while CBS won the total viewer and household race with Survivor, CSI, and Without a Trace. The two networks tied among adults 25-54.

ABC was third across the board with two hours of Extreme Makeover and Prime Time Thursday. UPN was fourth with wrestling. Fox was fifth with back to back Tru Calling episodes. The WB brought up the rear with Steve Harvey’s Big Time, All About the Andersons, and Jamie Kennedy.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: CBS, 21.1 million; NBC, 17.8 million; ABC, 7.5 million; UPN, 4.9 million; Fox, 3.9 million; WB, 3.1 million.