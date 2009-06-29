NBC, CBS Top National Murrow Awards

The Radio-Television News Directors Association announced the winners of the 2009 National Edward R. Murrow Awards on Monday (via Twitter), with NBC and CBS leading the list of honorees for excellence in electronic journalism.

NBC News took five awards, including overall excellence for Nightly News With Brian Williams, breaking news for its Hurricane Gustav coverage and continuing coverage for its Afghanistan coverage.

CBS News' 60 Minutes received awards for hard news, feature reporting and investigative reporting.

ESPN won for sports reporting while CNN's Website was also honored.

A total of 54 national and local news organizations were honored with 79 awards. Click here for the complete list.