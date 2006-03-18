NBC, CBS Top Friday

NBC's strategy of confining game show Deal or No Deal to Mondays and Fridays, rather than continuing to strip it five days a week, seems to be working.

The show, combined with Las Vegas in its new Friday-night home, gave NBC a tie for first for the night with CBS' coverage of NCAA Basketball.

According to Nielsen overnight ratings in the key 18-49 demo, NBC and CBS were deadlocked at the top with a 3.4 rating, though CBS had the higher share at an 11 to ABC's 10. A rating is the percentage of all homes with TVs, while the share is a percentage of all homes with TVs who had them on at the time the show aired.

Fox was third with a 2.3/7, led by Trading Spouses with a 2.6/8. ABC was fourth with a 2.0/6, led by 20/20 at 10 with a 2.6/8.

Univision was fifth with a 1.9/6, followed by UPN with a 1.3/4, just edging out The WB at a 1.2/4.

