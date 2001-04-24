NBC, CBS split weekly ratings honors

NBC and CBS split top honors for the ratings crown during the 29th week of the current TV season. CBS, led once again by Survivor: The Australian Outback, topped all networks with 11.8 million viewers, while NBC won the week (April 16-22) in adults 18-49 with a 4.6 rating average, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Survivor was the most watched show of the week (28.4 million viewers) and tied NBC's E.R. for the top spot in adults 18-49 with an 11.7/14. NBC finished the week in second place in total viewers with nearly 11 million viewers, while CBS finished in third place in adults 18-49 (3.6). Fox was second in adults 18-49 (4.2) and fourth in total viewers (8.7 million). ABC finished the week in third place in total viewers (10.3 million) and in fourth in adults 18-49 (3.4).

UPN topped The WB in both adults 18-49 (1.6 vs. 1.5) and total viewers (3.7 million vs. 3.5 million).

- Joe Schlosser