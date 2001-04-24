Trending

NBC, CBS split weekly ratings honors

NBC and CBS split top honors for the ratings crown during the 29th week of the current TV season. CBS, led once again by Survivor: The Australian Outback, topped all networks with 11.8 million viewers, while NBC won the week (April 16-22) in adults 18-49 with a 4.6 rating average, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Survivor was the most watched show of the week (28.4 million viewers) and tied NBC's E.R. for the top spot in adults 18-49 with an 11.7/14. NBC finished the week in second place in total viewers with nearly 11 million viewers, while CBS finished in third place in adults 18-49 (3.6). Fox was second in adults 18-49 (4.2) and fourth in total viewers (8.7 million). ABC finished the week in third place in total viewers (10.3 million) and in fourth in adults 18-49 (3.4).

UPN topped The WB in both adults 18-49 (1.6 vs. 1.5) and total viewers (3.7 million vs. 3.5 million).
- Joe Schlosser