NBC, CBS split Turkey week win
Thanksgiving week brought another NBC victory in adults 18-49 and CBS was
tops once again in total viewers and households.
NBC, led again by strong Wednesday and Thursday night ratings, won the ninth week of the TV season (Nov. 19-25) in adults 18-49 with a 4.8 rating/13 share average, according to Nielsen Media Research.
CBS finished first in both households (8.4/14) and total
viewers (13.2 million), while finishing in a tie for second place among adults
18-49 with Fox at a 4.2/11.
NBC finished second in both total viewers (12.8 million) and households (8.1/14).
ABC was third in both total viewers (10.0 million) and households (6.5/11), but fourth in adults 18-49 (3.6/10).
NBC's Friends was the most-watched show of the week, attracting 24.2 million viewers. - Joe Schlosser
