NBC, CBS Split Tuesday Ratings Race

NBC won adults 18-49 and 25-54 Tuesday night with Tracy Morgan, Whoopi, Frasier, Happy Family and Law & Order: SVU. CBS won total viewers and households with Navy NCIS, The Guardian and Judging Amy. Fox won adults 18-34 with That ’70s Show, Simpsons and 24. ABC was second in adults 18-49 with 8 Simple Rules, I’m With Her, According to Jim, Less Than Perfect and Line of Fire.

UPN and The WB were tied in the key demos, while The WB had the edge in households and viewers with Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill. Both weblets were in repeat mode; the big three aired originals and Fox aired comedy repeats and an original 24.

For the night, according to Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: CBS, 12.9 million; NBC, 11.5 million; ABC, 9.4 million; Fox, 8.1 million; WB, 3 million; UPN, 2.5 million. Adults 18-49: NBC, 4.4 rating/11 share; ABC, 3.8/10; Fox, 3.7/10; CBS, 3.0/8; WB and UPN, 1.1/3.