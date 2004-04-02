NBC, CBS Split Thursday

CBS won households (13.5 rating/21 share) and came in a strong second in 18-49's(7.8/21) in the Nielsen overnight ratings on the strength of Survivor and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

In a close battle with NBC, CBS was leading in 18-49s up until 10 p.m.--even with a time period-winning outing by NBC's The Apprentice at 9-10--when ER's lopsided victory in the demo carried the Peacock to the top with an 8.2/22 for the night. ER recorded a 9.3/25 to second-place CBS' 6.0/16 at 9-10.

Coming in third in a distant third in 18-49's with a 2.3/6 was ABC's reality lineup of repeats of ExtremeMakevoer: Home Edition and Extreme Makeover, and a new Prime Time.



Edging out Fox for fourth in the demo with a .7/4 was UPN on the strength of WWE Wrestling. Fox was fifth with a 1.6/4 for Tru Calling and Wonderfalls. The WB was in sixth with With Steve Harvey, Like Family and JKX.

The household numbers for the night were CBS, 13.5/21; NBC 11.5/18; ABC, 4.6/7; UPN, 3.2/5; Fox, 2.7/4 and WB, 1.7/3