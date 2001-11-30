NBC, CBS split post-sweeps Thursday

In a kind of microcosm of the sweeps period, NBC and CBS shared the

ratings honors in the first post-sweeps Thursday prime time.

NBC's Friends repeat topped CBS's Survivor recap in a virtual rerun of their

sweeps competition.

Friends drew 20.5 million viewers and a 9.6 rating, 25 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers.

The Survivor installment pulled 17.4 million viewers with a 7.1/18.

A CSI rerun followed with 18.1 million viewers and a 6.6/16.

Original episodes of NBC's Inside Schwartz (14.1 million viewers; 6.8/17) and Three Sisters (11.2 million; 6.0/14) had strong showings.

An ER repeat pulled 13.9 million viewers and a 6.6/18.

So just as in the sweeps results, CBS took the night in

total viewers averaging 15.5 million to NBC's 14.5 million.

But NBC won among 18-49ers with a 7.1 average rating to CBS's 5.8 rating.

Back on the reality front, Fox's Temptation Island 2 continued to tempt few, drawing a scant 6.4 million takers and a meager 3.4/8. - Richard Tedesco