NBC, CBS split post-sweeps Thursday
In a kind of microcosm of the sweeps period, NBC and CBS shared the
ratings honors in the first post-sweeps Thursday prime time.
NBC's Friends repeat topped CBS's Survivor recap in a virtual rerun of their
sweeps competition.
Friends drew 20.5 million viewers and a 9.6 rating, 25 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers.
The Survivor installment pulled 17.4 million viewers with a 7.1/18.
A CSI rerun followed with 18.1 million viewers and a 6.6/16.
Original episodes of NBC's Inside Schwartz (14.1 million viewers; 6.8/17) and Three Sisters (11.2 million; 6.0/14) had strong showings.
An ER repeat pulled 13.9 million viewers and a 6.6/18.
So just as in the sweeps results, CBS took the night in
total viewers averaging 15.5 million to NBC's 14.5 million.
But NBC won among 18-49ers with a 7.1 average rating to CBS's 5.8 rating.
Back on the reality front, Fox's Temptation Island 2 continued to tempt few, drawing a scant 6.4 million takers and a meager 3.4/8. - Richard Tedesco
