NBC, CBS split another sweeps week
Once again it was NBC on top in adults 18-49 and CBS out front in total
viewers in the latest weekly network ratings.
With the all-important November sweeps underway, NBC with its usual strong ratings from series ER and Friends, won the week of Nov. 12-18 in adults 18-49 with a 5.2 rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.
CBS, with help from Michael Jackson and continued record-ratings for CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,
averaged a network-best 13.1 million viewers.
NBC finished second in viewers with a 12.9 million average.
Fox, which scored a strong debut for new comedy Bernie Mac, and CBS tied for second in adults 18-49
with a 4.4 rating.
ABC was third in total viewers (11.2 million) and fourth in adults 18-49 (4.2 rating).
ER was the week's most-watched show with 27.4 million viewers, Jackson's concert on CBS averaged 25.7 million. - Joe Schlosser
