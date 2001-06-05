NBC, CBS keep their streaks going

It may be summer, but the same two networks are sitting atop the weekly ratings.

For the first full week outside of the 2000-2001 season (May 28-June 3), NBC was number one in adults 18-49 and CBS was atop the total viewers race - the same place both networks ended the regular season. NBC averaged a network-best 3.9 rating for the week in adults 18-49, while CBS was first in total viewers with a 9.7 million-viewer average, according to Nielsen Media Research.

With the networks airing mainly repeats, the weekly averages were well below what both network's averaged in May and for the season. NBC averaged a 4.8/13 in adults 18-49 for the season, while CBS averaged 12.5 million viewers. - Joe Schlosser