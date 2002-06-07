NBC, CBS hold on to Thursday
NBC won Thursday night in the Nielsen Media Research key adult demos, while
CBS took the household and total-viewer contests.
All of the major networks aired a live address by President Bush at 8 p.m., and
NBC got the highest viewership for its coverage of the speech. CBS was second
and ABC was third. Fox aired it, too, finishing fourth.
At 8:30 p.m., a Friends repeat won the time period.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., a CSI: Crime Scene Investigation repeat on CBS won the household race, as
well as the adult 18-through-49 and 25-through-54 contests.
At 10 p.m., a repeat of The Agency on CBS gave an ER repeat a
run for its money. In fact, The Agency had a half-million more
total viewers and was a close second in the adults 18-through-49 category.
Fox ran the Essence Awards from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and was nip
and tuck with ABC (and well behind CBS and NBC) in the key demos.
ABC ran Who Wants to be a Millionaire and the second
part of Boston 24/7 in the time period.
For the night, the household numbers: CBS 6.7/12, NBC 5.7/10, ABC 4.2/7 and
Fox 2.9/5.
