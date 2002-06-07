NBC, CBS hold on to Thursday

NBC won Thursday night in the Nielsen Media Research key adult demos, while

CBS took the household and total-viewer contests.

All of the major networks aired a live address by President Bush at 8 p.m., and

NBC got the highest viewership for its coverage of the speech. CBS was second

and ABC was third. Fox aired it, too, finishing fourth.

At 8:30 p.m., a Friends repeat won the time period.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., a CSI: Crime Scene Investigation repeat on CBS won the household race, as

well as the adult 18-through-49 and 25-through-54 contests.

At 10 p.m., a repeat of The Agency on CBS gave an ER repeat a

run for its money. In fact, The Agency had a half-million more

total viewers and was a close second in the adults 18-through-49 category.

Fox ran the Essence Awards from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and was nip

and tuck with ABC (and well behind CBS and NBC) in the key demos.

ABC ran Who Wants to be a Millionaire and the second

part of Boston 24/7 in the time period.

For the night, the household numbers: CBS 6.7/12, NBC 5.7/10, ABC 4.2/7 and

Fox 2.9/5.