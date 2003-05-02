NBC, CBS have strong Thursday night

NBC won the key adult demos Thursday night, while the network virtually tied

CBS in households and total viewers. CBS was second in the demos.

The four major networks all carried President Bush's speech live at 9

p.m.

NBC was the clear demo winner from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. with

two Friends episodes (one a repeat), while CBS, with Survivor: The Amazon

was a competitive second among adults

18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

After the speech, NBC ran two episodes of Will &

Grace and ER

.

CBS aired CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (the most watched show of the night, with about 21

million viewers) and Without a Trace.

ABC was a distant third across the board for the night

with back-to-back special episodes of My Wife & Kids, the speech

and PrimeTime Live

.

Fox was fourth with a night of Cops specials.