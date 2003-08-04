NBC, CBS, Fox divvy up Sunday ratings

NBC, CBS and Fox all ranked first in the ratings demos Sunday night.

NBC was first in adults 18-49 and 25-54 Sunday with Dateline,

American Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and The

Restaurant.

CBS was first in households and total viewers and second with adults 25-54

with 60 Minutes, Becker and movie Instinct.

Fox was first among adults 18-34 with Futurama, King of the

Hill, The Simpsons, Banzai and Malcolm in the Middle.

ABC was fourth among adults 18-49 and 25-54 and tied for third (with Fox) in

households. ABC aired the movie Paulie, Alias, and The

Practice.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 8.5

million, NBC 6.2 million, Fox 5.4 million and ABC 5.3 million.

Adults 18-49 (rating/share): NBC 2.7/8, Fox 2.5/8, CBS 2.0/6 and ABC 1.7/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.2/4 with Gilmore

Girls and Charmed.

On Saturday, Fox was the winner across the key categories with Cops

and America’s Most Wanted.

ABC was second in the key adult demos and third in households and viewers

with the movie 3 Stooges and Dragnet.

CBS was second in households and viewers and third in the demos with 48

Hours Investigates, Hack and The District.

NBC was fourth with Just Shoot Me and the movie Three’s

Company.

On Friday, NBC won households, viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54 with

Dateline and L&O: Special Victims Unit.

ABC won adults 18-34 with Funniest Home Videos, Whose Line Is It Anyway?

and 20/20.

CBS was third across the board (pretty much) with Big Brother,

JAG and 48 Hours.

Fox was fourth across most of the key categories with Bernie Mac

and Boston Public.

In the local metered markets, The WB averaged a 2.6/5 (household) with its

Reba-driven comedy block and UPN did a 1.6/3 with the movie

Avalanche.