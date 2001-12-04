NBC, CBS continue dominance
NBC and CBS continued their winning ways out of the November sweeps.
CBS continued to dominate in total viewers and NBC the adults 18-49 race in
the latest weekly national ratings.
CBS averaged a network-best 13.4 million viewers and NBC a 4.6 rating in
adults 18-49 for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2, according to Nielsen Media
Research.
The week encompassed the final three days of the sweeps period, which NBC won
in adults 18-49 and CBS in both households and total viewers.
ABC had its best showing in two months, averaging a second-place 4.3 rating
in adults 18-49 and third-best 11.4 million viewers.
Fox was fourth in both categories, averaging a 4.1 rating and 9.2 million
viewers.
UPN topped The WB in both total viewers (4.8 million vs. 4.0 million) and in
adults 18-49 (2.1 vs. 1.7).
