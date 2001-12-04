NBC, CBS continue dominance

NBC and CBS continued their winning ways out of the November sweeps.

CBS continued to dominate in total viewers and NBC the adults 18-49 race in

the latest weekly national ratings.

CBS averaged a network-best 13.4 million viewers and NBC a 4.6 rating in

adults 18-49 for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2, according to Nielsen Media

Research.

The week encompassed the final three days of the sweeps period, which NBC won

in adults 18-49 and CBS in both households and total viewers.

ABC had its best showing in two months, averaging a second-place 4.3 rating

in adults 18-49 and third-best 11.4 million viewers.

Fox was fourth in both categories, averaging a 4.1 rating and 9.2 million

viewers.

UPN topped The WB in both total viewers (4.8 million vs. 4.0 million) and in

adults 18-49 (2.1 vs. 1.7).