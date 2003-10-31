NBC, CBS Back on Top of Thursday Ratings

Without baseball on Fox, Thursday night fell back into last season’s pattern of haves (NBC and CBS) and have-nots (the rest of the pack) among the broadcast networks.

CBS was first in total viewers and adults 25-54 with Survivor

, CSI

and Without a Trace

. NBC was tops in households and among adults 18-49 and 18-34 with Friends

, Will & Grace

, Scrubs

and ER

.

ABC was a distant third across the board with Threat Matrix

, Extreme Makeover

and Prime Time Live

. Fox was a more distant fourth with Tru Calling

and a repeat of Tuesday night’s 24

premiere.

UPN was fifth with wrestling and WB was sixth with Steve Harvey

, Jamie Kennedy

, What I Like About You

and Run of the House

.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 21.3 million; NBC, 17.2 million; ABC, 8.4 million; Fox, 3.8 million; UPN, 5.8 million; WB, 2.4 million. Adults 18-49: NBC, 8.4 rating/22 share; CBS, 7.3/19; ABC, 2.5/6; Fox, 1.6/4. Adults 18-34: UPN, 2.7/8; WB, 1.0/3.