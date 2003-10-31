NBC, CBS Back on Top of Thursday Ratings
Without baseball on Fox, Thursday night fell back into last season’s pattern of haves (NBC and CBS) and have-nots (the rest of the pack) among the broadcast networks.
CBS was first in total viewers and adults 25-54 with Survivor
, CSI
and Without a Trace
. NBC was tops in households and among adults 18-49 and 18-34 with Friends
, Will & Grace
, Scrubs
and ER
.
ABC was a distant third across the board with Threat Matrix
, Extreme Makeover
and Prime Time Live
. Fox was a more distant fourth with Tru Calling
and a repeat of Tuesday night’s 24
premiere.
UPN was fifth with wrestling and WB was sixth with Steve Harvey
, Jamie Kennedy
, What I Like About You
and Run of the House
.
For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 21.3 million; NBC, 17.2 million; ABC, 8.4 million; Fox, 3.8 million; UPN, 5.8 million; WB, 2.4 million. Adults 18-49: NBC, 8.4 rating/22 share; CBS, 7.3/19; ABC, 2.5/6; Fox, 1.6/4. Adults 18-34: UPN, 2.7/8; WB, 1.0/3.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.