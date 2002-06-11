NBC captures Monday

Reruns of Fear Factor and Crossing Jordan, with an original

Spy TV sandwiched in between, captured Monday night for NBC among adults

18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research's fast national ratings.

CBS captured households and total viewers, and it wasn't far behind in adults

18 through 49, placing a close second, just one share point behind NBC.

CBS aired reruns of its Monday-night comedy lineup (King of Queens,

Yes, Dear, Everybody Loves Raymond and Becker), along with an original

48 Hours.

ABC aired game four of The National Hockey League's Stanley Cup Finals and placed third in

households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49.

Fox's rerun comedy block of The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle,

That 70s Show and Grounded for Life was fourth across most of the

key categories.

For the night, the adults 18-through-49 ratings: NBC 4/12, CBS 3.7/11, ABC

2.3/7 and Fox 2.2/7.

The household numbers: CBS 8.3/14, NBC 5.8/10, ABC 3.7/6 and Fox 3.2/5.

Total viewers: CBS 11.5 million, NBC 9.2 million, ABC 5.3 million and Fox

4.7 million.